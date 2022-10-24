MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Noquemanon Trail Network South Trails are a destination for bikers, hikers, and others looking for outdoor recreation. An increase in activity means more people looking for parking and some people getting creative and making their own spots. The area is within city limits and that means Marquette Parking Enforcement can and has issued tickets.

In a Facebook post from the Marquette City Police Department, visitors are encouraged to use the NTN South Trails parking lot only and to not park in private lots or along the road.

According to Police, The “No Parking” signs in near the designated parking area are there, “because of the extremely short sight distance in both directions on the highway for those who park there. If you try to re-enter the highway from that area on that side of the road, with highway speeds posted at 55MPH and combine that with the limited sight distance for traffic in either direction, it can be very dangerous. Vehicles traveling on M553 in either direction cannot see anyone pulling out into the roadway from that area until the last second.”

To remedy the situation, visitors are asked to take the path and trail from the parking lot to a designated highway crossing at M553. The other option is to continue South on the single-track trail from the NTN Parking Lot as it follows M553 to the Highway Bridge over the Carp River and follow the trail under the highway and continue to Morgan Falls along that single-track.