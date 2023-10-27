MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Marquette County Prosecutor Matthew Wiese will be sitting on the other side of the bench next month. A Thursday release from Governor Whitmer says she has selected Wiese to finish out the current term of retiring 25th Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Mazzuchi.

Wiese is set to serve a partial term from Nov. 27 of this year to Jan. 1, 2025. He has worked in the Prosecutor’s Office for over 30 years and previously has served as staff attorney for the Battered Women’s Justice Project, as well as Associate Dean of Students at Northern Michigan University.

“I am honored to be selected and look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Marquette County as their next 25th Circuit Court Judge,” said Wiese. “As a prosecutor, I have made every effort to be fair and seek justice, and, as Marquette County’s next Circuit Court Judge, I will strive to make decisions that are fair and just, while treating all who come before the Court with dignity and respect.”

The Governor appointed Weise alongside law professionals now set to serve in Detroit and Wayne County. On their qualifications she said, “Lawrence [Elassal], Matthew [Wiese], and Monique [Sharpe] all bring decades of experience to their new positions on the bench. I am confident that they will serve with distinction and uphold the rule of law.”