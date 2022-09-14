MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette Regional History Center hosted a walking tour of Marquette’s industrial past tonight.

North Marquette was once the city’s industrial heartland, and came to be a neighborhood due to the many industries that called the area home. The area was home to the Cliff-Dow Chemical plant, many sawmills and lumber yards, as well as all the associated businesses. Because of those local industries North Marquette was home to much of the area’s working class. It had a large immigrant population, as well as the home to many Native Americans. The walking tour visited several of the North Side’s iconic businesses that have long ago disappeared from the landscape. The origins of North Marquette can be directly traced to the introduction of Marquette’s Trolly car system. Tour leader Jim Koski explains.

“We talked about North Maquette actually got its start in the late 1800s when the streetcar line was first run through here, and it was run through here because Peter White had just purchased Presque Isle for the city and the city didn’t want it,” said Koski. “There was no way to get out to Presque Isle because of the legendary North Marquette swamp. So, Peter White at his own expense built the streetcar system going on to Presque Isle and went down what eventually became Lakeshore Boulevard. And then right around the turn of the 20th century 1903. CCI built their Pioneer plant out here which eventually became clipped out and from then the air that part of the city just grew. There were schools out here. There was a whole part of what some people jokingly called Downtown North Marquette and it just took off from there.

Proceeds from tonight’s tour go to fund future events at The History Museum.

If you want to know more about the Marquette Regional History Center, you can find their website here.