MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – All of the traditional Thanksgiving meal fixing were enjoyed at the Salvation Army in Marquette on Wednesday. The organization put on a free Thanksgiving meal for anyone in the community to attend.

About 150 people were able to enjoy the free meal. Capt. Matthew Darrow says events like this are exactly what their mission is all about.

“That’s exactly what we do with our feeding program here at the Salvation Army is to give back and to show the love of Christ to our entire community,” said Darrow. Today is all about just that, giving thanks to the Almighty for what He has provided for us and to give back to our community for those who are in need and anybody that’s just wanting to come down for a nice hot meal, have some fellowship and to give thanks for having a good meal and also just for being alive.”

If you are in need of food assistance, Salvation Army in Marquette offers a meal program for people to enjoy a hot meal five days a week and they have a food pantry in that is open Mondays and Thursdays from 9-11:30 a.m. and from 1-3:30 p.m.