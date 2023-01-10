MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Marquette is updating its master plan, and they would like your input.

The city is conducting an online survey to better understand what is important to people, the areas that need improving, and the overall satisfaction of life in Marquette. The survey encourages citizens and visitors alike to participate. Also included are up-to-the-minute, real-time results of the survey. Some of the early results point to affordable housing, healthcare, parking, and protection of the environment as areas of concern. Marquette’s Director of Community Development, Dennis Stachewicz, says that the more people who take the survey, the more accurately the master plan follows the concerns of the people.

“So, we’re, in essence, we’re really looking for the kind of big-picture topics that can stimulate further discussion,” said Stachewicz. “Fostering investigation and town hall meetings and such that we can drill down to a smaller level, you need to show up and take the survey and let us know what you think ahead of time because that’s going to inform policy later on”.

The city’s master plan is a long-range document that guides the future development and land use within the city of Marquette. This comprehensive master plan update will use this survey, along with other data, to plan the development of Marquette’s future.

You can find more information on the City of Marquette’s Master Plan and how to take the survey here.