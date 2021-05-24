Marquette Senior Center, city offices set to reopen June 1

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Starting June 1, the Marquette Senior Center and city offices will reopen to the public.

Baraga Gym programming will begin on June 7. Main level senior center programs, such as Taco Tuesday and cards games, will start June 14. The senior center will be reopening with COVID-19 safety guidelines: self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms, temperature checks, social distancing, wearing masks and signing in when you enter the building. Folks are asked to use the West Spring Street entrance to the center.

“We just ask that people follow the rules, you know, we’ve been closed for a really long time and we’re really excited to open, but it is going to be a transition for us,” said Maureen McFadden, Senior Services Manager. “As everyone knows, the COVID-19 situation is an ever-changing, fluid landscape. And so we’re constantly getting updates and we will keep the public informed of what rules we have to follow. But in the meantime we just ask for continued patience so we can open safely and stay open.”

The senior center and city offices are open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.