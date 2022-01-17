MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Four streets will close on Saturday, January 22 between 3:00 AM and 4:30 PM for the Noquemanon Ski Marathon.

The detour route to access Lakeshore boulevard from Hawley Street and Wright Street will be Presque Isle Avenue south to Fair Avenue, then Fair Avenue east to Lakeshore Boulevard. The following streets will be closed: