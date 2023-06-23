MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette Trails Festival kicked off on Friday with its first events of the weekend at Marquette Mountain.

The three-day festival brings people from all over the Midwest and the country who participate in mountain bike races, trail running races, and other events. All proceeds from Marquette Trails Fest goes to the Noquemanon Trail Network. The non-profit organization develops and maintains over 80 miles of single-track trail throughout the central U.P.

“So tonight, we start off with a Dual Slalom which is a head-to-head race, they’re racing on an identical track right next to people, really great spectator event,” said Race Director Nic Dobbs. “We do a youth run tonight and then a 5k trail run, and then we kind of roll into a whole bunch of other stuff throughout the weekend. But again, it’s just a big trail celebration where we’re trying to get as many people out here as we can to raise money for the single-track and for everything, we’re out here utilizing this weekend.”

Marquette Trails Fest runs through this Sunday, June 25. The entire South Trails system will be used for the weekend. For a full list of scheduled events and trail closures, you can visit noquetrails.org/marquettetrailsfest.