Marquette Women’s running group starts up for the Spring

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – An all women’s running group will set out on their first run Monday night.

Anyone who identifies as a woman is encouraged to walk, run, or stroll along in an effort to promote activity and safety.

Kara Graci is the creator and organizer for the group, she said her goal is to create an environment that allows women to feel safe while running.

“I was looking to form a group that wasn’t really focused on pace.” Graci said, “It’s more on being together and getting a chance to have fun.

Members are encouraged to go at their own pace and keep a safe distance while moving.

Run are every Monday night starting at 6 p.m, meeting at the Marquette Commons.

We’ll have more on this story tonight at 11 p.m.