MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette’s first cannabis growing operation is partnering with a local dispensary, The Fire Station.

North Coast Cultivators is the city of Marquette’s first recreational cannabis farm. The business is owned by Meghan and Ethan Poglese. The sibling-duo has partnered with The Fire Station Cannabis Co. to exclusively sell its first products.

“We’re really excited to hit shelves, it’s been a long process with my business partners and my cultivation manager Tom Williams coming out and getting it going and finally getting the facility up and dialed and running,” said Meghan Poglese. “Everything keeps looking better and better every crop we pull down so we’re really excited to finally share it with the public.”

The Fire Station has been carrying North Coast Cultivators products for about a week now. The dispensary’s marketing director, Kelsey Potes, said the public has responded well to the products and is excited that it’s coming from a local grower.

“We’re very excited to have North Coast in our stores across the Upper Peninsula. As another U.P. owned and operated business, we’re really excited to do business with them and be able to sell their product to our customers who really value our local partners,” said Potes.

The Fire Station locations in Negaunee Township and Marquette currently have stock in North Coast Cultivators products, but will soon expand to all locations in the U.P. North Coast Cultivators will be hosting a launch party at the Ore Dock Brewing Company in Marquette tomorrow, August 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to members of the public ages 21 and up.

More information on North Coast Cultivators’ partnership with The Fire Station can be found online at thefirestation.com/north-coast-cultivators-launch.