MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette’s First Thursdays Art Tour is returning out of the series’ normal schedule for a holiday edition this week. The program is an opportunity for participants to visit local art galleries to check out various types of art and meet the artists themselves.

The event will take place on Thursday, December 1 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at ten art galleries around town.

Galleries participating in the holiday edition include:

Niik Creative Co.

Graci Gallery

Rustico

Wintergreen Hill Gallery

Zero Degrees Gallery

Amelia’s Market and Boutique

The Gallery

The Art Drop Shop

Beth Millner Jewelry

Gearhart Blacksmith Shop

You can find a full map of each gallery location here. You can also acquire a map in-person at the City of Marquette Arts and Culture Office at the Peter White Public Library, located at 217 N Front St.

Event organizers included the following about the First Thursdays holiday edition in a release:

The First Thursdays program features a dynamic, citywide experience when gallery owners and the artists they represent welcome the community into their studios. Visitors enjoy food, drink, and conversation with some of Marquette’s finest painters, sculptors, woodworkers, jewelry designers, and other artists. Plus, one-of-a-kind gifts abound for that special someone.

First Thursdays promotes area talent, invites visitors to explore the local art scene, and helps to forge a strong creative community. For artists, the work on display is the passion of their lives, and they want to share it with the world. For attendees, it is an opportunity to purchase 100% original pieces.

With holiday shopping in full swing, it is more important than ever to support small businesses and local talent. Did you know that for every $100 spent locally, between $68 and $73 goes back into the community?

Artist Marc Chagall once said, “Great art picks up where nature ends.” In Michigan’s Upper Michigan, the region is blessed with stunning natural wonders year-round. Come out and see how local artists capture the beauty of cold and brilliant winters, and discover the magic of this unique community.

Photo provided by First Thursdays

The event is organized by a committee of participating artists, supported by the Lake Superior Art Association and partnered with the City of Marquette, as well as Edge Partnerships and Travel Marquette.

For more information about First Thursdays, you can call 906-250-9117 or check out the First Thursdays Facebook page.