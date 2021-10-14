Marquette’s Haunted Hayride kicks off 13th year of scares

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – This week Marquette’s Haunted Hayride will hold its annual fundraising function for the 13th time in 14 years after being forced to cancel due to pandemic concerns in 2020.

The tractor-drawn hayride runs Thursday through Saturday from 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM each night at the Marquette County Fairgrounds.

Funds raised from the event are donated to area youth and nonprofit organizations who volunteer to help run the ride and scare attendees.

While the main ride will be as spooky as ever, this year’s occasion will also feature a horse-drawn hayride that is non-scary and friendly for kids. The scare-free version will be held Friday and Saturday night from 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM in a separate section of the grounds.

“This is a great place,” said Andi Goriesky, coordinator for Marquette’s Haunted Hayride. “Because really after the fair happens in August there are a few other events in September and then after that it’s shut down. It’s a perfect place with the paved roads, the different barns, plenty of parking and power, and it’s centrally located, so it’s a great use for the fairgrounds to turn into the ‘Scaregrounds’.”

As the event continues to grow, the ‘Scaregrounds’ represents a perfect spot for the fundraiser’s needs, but the drive for volunteers grows as well. To learn more or to get involved in the future, visit Marquette’s Haunted Hayride’s website or Facebook page.