MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A sure sign of the season is the Winter Snow Fun Holiday Parade in Marquette. This year marks the 12th annual parade, presented by the Marquette Downtown Development Authority. Vehicles and floats were all decked out in holiday cheer, adding to the many colorful characters along the route, Local 3’s Tom Kippen caught up with some, including the Grinch and some Star Wars villains who may just be on Santa’s naughty list.

“Are you going to steal Christmas this year?” asked Tom. “Why yes Tom Kippen, I am,” replied the Grinch.

“Merry Christmas Star Wars,” Tom said. “Tom, Merry Christmas, it’s a great day to be out here, we’re enjoying the holiday cheer,” said the Stormtroopers.

Children lined the streets, patiently waiting for tonight’s guest of honor, Santa Clause himself.

“It’s a wonderful night for a parade, and Merry Christmas to everybody,” said Santa.

The parade began at Fair Avenue and then traveled south on 3rd Street until it reached Marquette Commons, where the 47th annual Christmas tree lighting took place.