MÄTI raising funds to bring portable movie theater to the U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — One local organization is hoping to raise enough funds to bring an all-weather, portable drive-in movie theater to communities around the Upper Peninsula.

The Masonic Arts, Theatre & Innovation Company, based out of the Masonic Building in downtown Marquette, is asking for community support to raise the second half of its $17,500 goal by Aug. 9. If another $9,000 can be raised, the local campaign will be matched by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation through its Community Spaces Public Places program.

For one final push, MÄTI will host the “MQT Family Reunion” beginning at noon Sunday at the Masonic Building at 128 W. Washington Street. Performances, a market expo and movies are planned.

Local businesses can participate in a market & expo for free when they donate 20% of sales to MÄTI. Musicians and other performers can sign up to show off their skills at one stage at no cost.

Two family friendly movies will play in the building’s Red Room theater: The Princess Bride at 1 p.m. and Karate Kid Part 1 at 6 p.m.

Adults 21 years and older are invited to stay and enjoy local beer and concessions along with music until 2 a.m.

Admission is free to the public thanks to event sponsors Innovate Marquette and Phil’s 550 Store.

Those interested in performing or vending at the August 8th fundraiser or supporting the campaign are encouraged to reach out to the MÄTI President Ryan Engle at 906-225-1157 or via email at contact@matimqt.org.