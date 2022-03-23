MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Masonic Arts, Theatre & Innovation Company’s production of ‘Rent’ is opening this weekend in Marquette.

Jonathan Larson’s Tony Award-winning musical ‘Rent’ is hitting the stage this Friday night in the Masonic’s Red Room.

“‘Rent’ sort of follows one friend group through a year. So it’s taking you through their ups and their downs, tumultuous relationships, ” said Allyse Belanger, who plays Joanne. “There are new loves that are formed. There is sort of the rocky couple that is always on and off again. So you’re going to see all of that. You’re going to expect to experience every emotion you have. You will laugh, you will cry, you’ll be angry, happy, sad. I mean you’re going to go through all of the emotions. It sort of takes you on a ride of a full year in a life of this friend group.”

The musical takes place in Manhattan’s East Village, where a group of friends is struggling to build the lives of their dreams. Through song and dance, these friends face their problems head-on and experience their own self-discoveries.

“So much fun, all of the emotions. We’re pulling all of the strings for you. We put a lot of hard work in and honestly I’ve been in a few plays and this one the cast we’re all very much connected and lots of talent, beautiful voices,” said Adam McGuire, who plays Junkie/Thug.

You can catch perfromances of ‘Rent’ March 25-27 and April 1-3. All shows are at 7 p.m. To buy tickets, please visit matimqt.org.

