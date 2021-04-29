May 4 election: Issues on the ballot in Alger County

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The May 4 consolidated election is just days away. Here’s what you need to know what’s on your ballot if you’re in Alger County.

First up is the 911 Millage Proposal to Repeal and Replace Existing Millage. This millage would repeal and replace the existing millage of 0.50 mill that was approved in 2018 and supposed to expire in 2023. The proposed millage would increase it to 1.00 mill or $1.00 of every 1,000 dollars of taxable value for six years, 2021 to 2026. It is estimated that 1.00 mill would raise approximately $404,400 when first levied in 2021. These funds would be used for all 911 emergency telephone dispatch system operations in Alger County.

Next is the Senior Services Millage Renewal and Restoration Proposal. The proposal would increase the millage to 0.50 mill, or 50 cents per 1000 dollars of taxable value for five years, 2022 to 2026. It is estimated that 0.50 mill would raise approximately $202,200 when first levied in 2022. This millage will provide funding for activities and services for older persons in Alger County.

Next is the Michigan State University (MSU) Extension Millage Renewal and Restoration Proposal.

The proposal would increase the millage to 0.25 mill or 25 cents per thousand dollars of taxable value for five years, 2022 to 2026. It is estimated that 0.25 mill would raise approximately $101,100 when first levied in 2022. The millage would provide funding for MSU Extension services.

And lastly, is the Alger Transit Authority (ALTRAN) Millage Renewal Proposal. The renewed millage would continue to levy up to 0.75 mills or 75 cents per $1,000.00 of taxable value for five years, 2022 to 2026. f this millage is approved and levied in the 2022 calendar year, it would generate approximately $304,000 in 2022. The funds will be used for the purpose of operating a public transportation system.

To find out what’s on your ballot, click here.