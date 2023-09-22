MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – State Senator Ed McBroom and State Representative Jenn Hill were in Marquette Friday morning to highlight Michigan’s new free breakfast and lunch program for public school children. The two stopped by Superior Hills Elementary School to hand out breakfast to students before they started the school day.

The State Legislature allocated $160 million to help children across the state eat free meals at school.

“It’s great,” said Sen. McBroom, (R) 38th District. “They’re excited. This morning was a cereal day, so they get to choose. There was apples and as a dairy farmer, I was glad to see they were having milk with their cereal. It’s good to know the kids are having a good meal to start off their day and be alert and ready for their classroom time.”

Rep. Hill says there is an important part that parents and guardians can do to make sure these free meals stay available.

“We do want parents and guardians to know though that we do need you to still fill out one more piece of paper of fill out a form so that we can correctly allocate the dollars to the schools,” said Rep. Hill, (D) 109th District. “So please take a moment to fill out the forms so that we can make sure that the schools get the money they deserve.”

Hill says these papers go out with all of the other paperwork that families receive at the beginning of the school year.