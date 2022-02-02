LANSING, Mich. – During a recent visit to the Upper Peninsula, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel met with MDHHS county employees, as well as volunteers and staff from community and partner organizations, service providers, and local leaders. The visit was a chance to understand and hear about challenges and successes, opportunities and needs in the region, as the state continues to respond to COVID-19 and works toward goals to improve food access and access to behavioral health services.

“I was excited to visit the MDHHS office in Marquette to meet and thank employees for their dedication,” said Hertel. “In addition, it was so valuable to sit down and meet with local officials, business owners and other community members to learn about the challenges they face and our health and human services goals that I hope will make a difference in the daily lives of families in Marquette and across the state as we move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Meetings and tours included stops at Northern Michigan University (NMU) to discuss food security, COVID-19 and access to behavioral health care. Hertel also:

Met with NMU’s Medical Director Dr. Chris Kirkpatrick on COVID-19 testing, quarantine and isolation strategies, their partnerships and technology on campus to analyze test samples and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Met with NMU Interim President Kerri Schuiling and campus COVID-19 task force leaders to discuss response strategies, successes and opportunities to work together to continue to keep the campus and community safe, and make sure people have access to behavioral health care locally when and where they need it.

Discussed food security and collaboration through the NMU Center for Rural Health, Marquette Food Co-op and the Food Exchange, including their partnership and current grant projects as well as our common goal to create better access to fresh and healthy food.

Joined an NMU student and faculty member for a tour of the hoop house grounds. The hoop house gives students an opportunity to learn about growing food, engaging in community education and the chance to partner with and supply food to the university’s dining and local food pantries, including the NMU food pantry for students.

In addition to her visits in Marquette, Hertel helped other volunteers sort food supplies at the Alger Community Food Pantry in Munising and volunteered alongside Community Action Alger-Marquette’s (CAAM) community nutrition services director, staff and the pantry manager at the Salvation Army’s Ishpeming Food Pantry. CAAM partners with pantries in Marquette and Alger Counties to more effectively reach moderate-income individuals and families who need help, in place of or in addition to sources of assistance provided through the state and other sources.

Hertel says she continue to visit with employees, stakeholders and local service providers across Michigan during the upcoming year to continue to listen and learn about the successes and specific needs of employees, families and communities, and to look for ways to continuously improve the state’s delivery of programs and services.