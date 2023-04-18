GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – A portion of M-35 in Gwinn is about to go through some changes. The Michigan Department of Transportation held a meeting in Gwinn to discuss with the public about the M-35 road construction planned for the summer months.

MDOT plans on working on a portion of M-35 in Gwinn starting next month.

The meeting was held to discuss the timeline of the construction, the impacts to the community, and what the end result will be.

“So, this project is rebuilding M-35 from the East Branch of the Escanaba River through just east of Smith Street,” said Al Anderson, a Construction Engineer at MDOT. “It’s about 0.66 miles long and we are rebuilding it essentially in it’s same configuration that it’s in now so it will have 2 lanes, and 4 foot paved shoulders, and some curbs when we’re completed as well as a sidewalk that will run on the north side the entire length of the project.”

Construction is expected from the months of May through October. Traffic will be maintained through lane closures and directional detours.

For more information about this project, and for updates on the project throughout construction times, you can find the MDOT Mi Drive Map here, and the MDOT Facebook page here.