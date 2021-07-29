Meet Marquette’s City Manager, Karen Kovacs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette has a new City Manager. Her name is Karen Kovacs. She was selected from a field of 40. Over the last two months, you may have seen her around the city, as she works to get the know the community she serves.

We invited City Manager Kovacs to our studio for an introductory conversation and to get a sense for how she views the future of the city.

You can view our conversation with her above. She says the best way to make sure your voice is heard and to connect with her is to come to a City Commission meeting. You can also read her posts and find other ways to reach her on the city website.