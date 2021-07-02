Memorial dedication ceremony held for Three Sons of Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – There was a memorial dedication ceremony held on Friday for the Three Sons of Ishpeming.

The memorial honors three famous figures from the Ishpeming area: Dr. Glenn Seaborg, Clarence ‘Kelly’ Johnson, and John Voelker. The busts of the men are mounted on top of a hematite rock from the Republic Mine.

Many family members of the men were in attendance, including Julie Voelker Cohen, the daughter of John D. Voelker. Voelker was a Michigan Supreme Court Justice and is best known as the author of Anatomy of a Murder.

“Well, I’m very proud. I’m proud of the town for loving him back. He loved the town. It’s an opportunity to thank the town for this honor,” said Cohen.

When asked what she thought her dad would think of the memorial ceremony, Cohen said with a laugh, “I think he’d rather be fishing. This was not his bag. But, it’s a great honor to be here and it’s a beautiful day.”

The Three Sons of Ishpeming is just the beginning of the Ishpeming Heritage Plaza. The city has plans to add more memorials along Hematite Drive in the future.

