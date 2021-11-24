Messiah Lutheran Church invites community to help them help others this Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Messiah Lutheran Church will host a Giving Tuesday event on Tuesday, November 30. Contributions will be used to support Messiah’s community assistance fund, a service that provides help with rent, utilities and other needs that cannot be met by other agencies. People can stop by Messiah between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm to make a contribution. People may also make a contribution by calling the church office at 225-1119.

A small number of fair trade products will be available for purchase at this event. Some are crafted by members of Messiah’s companion church, Luz y Vida, in Colombia, and others are made by a women’s collective in Peru. Fair Trade coffee, chocolates and other food items will also be available for purchase. The purchase of these fair trade items makes a huge difference in the lives of those who produce them.

Messiah Lutheran is located at 305 W. Magnetic St., Marquette. Call 225-1119 or visit Messiah’s website at www.messiahlutheranmqt.org for more information.