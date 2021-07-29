Meter-THON fundraiser for Kids Cove set for September 25

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Honor Credit Union will help host an event to help raise money for the new Kid’s Cove playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park.

On Saturday, September 25 a “thon” for all abilities will take place. The “race” is only 3.28 feet but the event will run all day with live entertainment, family-friendly activities and more.

“Having helped build the Kid’s Cove in the 90’s and spending many days there with my son, I see the value it brings to our community,” said co-organizer Stephanie Jones, “I’ve had the Meter-Thon idea for years but never knew where it would do the best until Marquette needed help to raise money for Kid’s Cove. Sitting down with dynamic community leaders Bill Digneit, Kate Havel and Rick Rhoades we turned a little idea into what I hope will become a major community fundraiser and a … good time for individuals, families and groups.”

1,600 children with special needs live in Marquette County, because of outdated designs, unsafe conditions and ground coverings not fit for wheelchairs or walkers local playgrounds are not accessible to all children. Kids Cove 2 will replace the current playground design at Lower Harbor with an inclusive playground. It will be simple to use, understandable and safe for all users.

All money raised at the Honor Credit Union Full Meter-THON will be used in the cost of building Kids Cove 2.

Entertainment for the Honor Credit Union Full Meter-THON will be announced at later date.