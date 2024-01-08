MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WJMN) – With the slow start to winter, winter sports have been taking a hit and so have the businesses that rely on them. Much like those other businesses across the U.P. this winter, The Moose Drop and Sports Shop has seen a decline in sales.

The local Michigamme business is asking for a helping hand from the community after seeing less customers come through their doors this winter.

This Cajun-Yooper business took to Facebook to ask locals to support their restaurant and store during these difficult times, stating that if they don’t have the customers, they can’t afford to stay open during the winter.

“Yeah, so it’s it’s been a very slow winter and there hasn’t been any real snow or anything,” said Lauren Mendenall, the General Manager of the Moose Drop and Sports Shop. “So winter and outdoor sports and all the people that come for that aren’t coming because there’s nothing to come to. And obviously just the state of the economy and everything. It’s just it’s super slow. So, we want to cater to our locals, we don’t want to rely on tourists. We were here for locals. We’re here year round so that we can be here for the locals.”

Pizza, subs, wings, and even Cajun food are served under the same roof as a conveniently located sports shop. The sports shop contains ammunition, fishing gear, live bait, and other outdoor sports related merchandise.

The Moose Drop and Sports Shop is open on Monday and Thursday through Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm. On Sunday they are open for brunch from 11 am to 4 pm. They are closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. They are located at 105 N Max ST Michigamme, MI.

You can find their Facebook here and their website here.