NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Iron Industry Museum has upcoming showings of documentaries produced and written by students at Negaunee High School.

“A Vanishing Breed” was produced by Negaunee HS students in 2018. The documentary features interviews with Mather B miners who share stories of working underground.

“It’s very fitting because the Mather B. Mine was actually the Negaunee High School. It was converted into the Negaunee High School so that high school where those kids were going to school was actually a mine not that long ago,” said Troy Henderson, a historian at Michigan Iron Industry Museum.

“The mine closed in 1979 so after it was converted into a school and here we got these students and they eat lunch in their lunchroom every day which not that long ago that was where the miners were hanging up their clothes as the miners’ dry area. It was a really kind of a fitting story and they interviewed these underground miners and they talked about what it was like to work in an underground mine and assembled a lot of historic photographs of underground mining.”

The 2019 documentary “104 Days” explores the unfolding conflict between iron mining companies and employees in the aftermath of World War II.

“What a great opportunity for these students to really immerse themselves into local history and these students collected archival material: photographs from 1946, interviewed local historians and put together a really good interview about this time,” said Henderson.

“104 Days” will be shown this Saturday, March 26 at 1 p.m. at the Michigan Iron Industry Museum. On Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. there will be a showing of “A Vanishing Breed”. Admission is free to the museum and showings of both documentaries.

