Michigan State Police investigating fatal ATV crash in Republic Township

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post responded to the scene of a single motor vehicle crash in Republic Township on July 17 around 11:45 P.M.

The crash occurred on Kloman Ave. A 30-year-old Cortland, Ohio man was driving an ATV westbound on Kloman Ave and struck a cement barrier. The man, Corey Matilla, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 43-year-old female from Cortland, Ohio was a passenger in the incident and was taken to UP Health Systems for treatment and was in stable condition.

The initial investigation suggested that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. The crash is still under investigation. Marquette County Sheriffs Department, UP Health Systems EMS and Republic Township Fire/EMS assisted on the scene.