Michigan State Police make arrest after weapon brandished

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police from the Negaunee post went to make an arrest on a felony warrant at a home on Midway Ave.

Upon arrival, a male subject brandished a pistol through a window. Troopers identified this man as also having a felony arrest warrant. The man barricaded himself in a garage near the residence. Deputies were able to talk the subject down and make the arrest peacefully.

The female subject was later located in the area and arrested without incident.

Names are being withheld pending arraignment.

Troopers were assisted by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, MSP Eight District Hometown Security Team, UPSET, and the MSP Emergency Support Team.