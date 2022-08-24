WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The 3rd annual Miles for the Mind Mental Health Awareness Walk took place Wednesday night at the Christ the King Lutheran Church in West Ishpeming.

The event included face painting, prize giveaways, and mental health organizations were also there to provide resources. Tonya Allen, the organizer of the event, started this walk three years ago in honor of her father and her own personal struggles with mental health.

“What inspired me to create this event for the public was that I, myself suffer from mental illness and I know many friends and family that also do,” said Allen. “I know that the more we come together as a community and we talk about it openly and we show that we’re not ashamed of it the more common it becomes and the more people will go seek help if they need it. I’m trying to break the stigma surrounding it. It’s a cause near and dear to my heart. I also lost my father to suicide in 2006 so it’s just something that needs to be talked about, needs to be something that we’re not ashamed of.”

People were encouraged to wear green as green symbolizes mental health awareness. The event was free to the public, but any donations collected will be donated to the Marquette County Suicide Prevention Alliance.

Miles for the Mind started as a Facebook group created by Allen at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and to invite group members “to post their exercise miles each day, share their personal experiences with mental health, encourage each other, provide helpful mental health resources and make new friends.”

