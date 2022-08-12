MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Classic cars, live music, and drinks brings the residents of the Mill Creek Senior Living Community together.

On August 12, the senior living community invited classic car owners to volunteer to bring their cars for the residents to see. The residents got to interact with the cars and socialize together. The staff also sold cookies to make money for the Alzheimer’s Association. This is the first time in 3 years this event has been able to take place.

“The socialization, the residents getting out of their apartments,” said Beth O’Connor, the activities director of the Mill Creek Senior Living Community. “Getting some fresh air, talking to each other. We’re going to have some music, and some happy hour drinks, and it’s just a chance to celebrate really.”

Mill Creek Senior Living Community holds events for their residents throughout the summer. They also plan to host more fundraisers for the Alzheimer’s Association. If you want to know more about the community or the next events, you can find their website here, and their Facebook page here.