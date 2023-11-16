MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re interested in holistic wellness, you can connect with like-minded individuals at the Marquette Holistic Health Fair on Saturday, November 18.

The health fair will offer an array of holistic products and services including massage and cupping therapy, energy work, tarot and oracle card readings, mental health therapy dogs, and more. There will also be informative presentations throughout the day on a variety of topics such as acupuncture, emotions and the body, and sound healing.

“We’re all in such a state of stress and overwhelm, we don’t always have the best tools to deal with it,” said Event Coordinator Michelle Nichols. “So, something like this really brings a lot of things together to you give you some of those tools, give you some new ideas, get some information, and talk and be with our community.”

The Marquette Holistic Health Fair is on Saturday, November 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at NMU’s Northern Center. The event will also include goodie bags for the first 100 attendees and door prizes to be won. There is no entry fee. You can find more information online about the Marquette Holistic Health Fair at www.mqtholistichealthfair.com.