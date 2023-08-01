UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – A woman from Ann Arbor who was in Alger County for a few days has been reported missing, and Michigan State Police are asking for help to find her.

Elizabeth Ann Walz was last contacted on Saturday, July 29 around 7:15 p.m. Before Saturday, Walz was in the Shingleton/Munising area for a few days. Authorities say she was possibly seen in the Gulliver area on Saturday.

It’s unknown what she was wearing at the time she went missing. Walz was driving a 2011 Honda Fit hatchback with a Michigan plate of DVT849. It was silver or light blue in color and had a bike rack on the back.

If you’ve seen Elizabeth Walz or her vehicle, call Michigan State Police at 906-475-9922.