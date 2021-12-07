Mobile food pantry coming to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift in partnership with Feeding America West Michigan will host a mobile food pantry on December 16.

Distribution begins at 10:00 A.M. and ends at noon or when supplies run out. There will be enough food for approximately 300 families. The event will be a drive-through, parking lot attendants will give directions to attendees who should stay in their vehicle and have space in their trunk or back seat ready for the distribution team to place food into.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. Pease call 906-249-1715 with questions.