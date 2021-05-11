MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt announced the Sheriff’s Office stats for April 2021.
Road Patrol
- 212 calls for service
- Policed 30 accidents
- Wrote 113 citations
- Civil papers: 136 taken, 138 served
- Arrests:
- 1 OWI, 5 OUID’s
- 4 retail frauds
- 4 drug arrests (all meth charges)
- 2 resisting and obstructing police
- 2 burglary/ illegal entries
- 1 fugitive
Special Ops
- Mock search and rescue strategies
- Line and hasty search strategies
- Drive training, lift bags and swift water
Jail
- Lodged 76 males and 27 females
- Released 74 males and 27 females
- Average daily population: 68
- Average 9 federal inmates per day
- Detention center closed due to limited staff
Rescue 131
- 2 PIA’s in Sands Township
- Structure fires in Sands Twp., Ishpeming Twp., Champion Twp., Negaunee and Ishpeming
Sheriff Zyburt also gave some ATV and ORV safety tips.
Latest Stories
- Monthly stats and ATV safety with Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt
- Ready to recycle Barbie? Mattel ‘PlayBack’ program turns your old toys into new ones
- Michigan reports about 2,000 more coronavirus cases
- Long lines form at gas pumps, prices rise after cyberattack hits pipeline
- MSP troopers to run from Gladstone to Marquette for Special Olympics, fallen troopers