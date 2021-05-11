Monthly stats and ATV safety with Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt announced the Sheriff’s Office stats for April 2021.

Road Patrol

212 calls for service

Policed 30 accidents

Wrote 113 citations

Civil papers: 136 taken, 138 served

Arrests:

1 OWI, 5 OUID’s

4 retail frauds

4 drug arrests (all meth charges)

2 resisting and obstructing police

2 burglary/ illegal entries

1 fugitive

Special Ops

Mock search and rescue strategies

Line and hasty search strategies

Drive training, lift bags and swift water

Jail

Lodged 76 males and 27 females

Released 74 males and 27 females

Average daily population: 68

Average 9 federal inmates per day

Detention center closed due to limited staff

Rescue 131

2 PIA’s in Sands Township

Structure fires in Sands Twp., Ishpeming Twp., Champion Twp., Negaunee and Ishpeming

Sheriff Zyburt also gave some ATV and ORV safety tips.