Monthly stats and ATV safety with Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt announced the Sheriff’s Office stats for April 2021.

Road Patrol

  • 212 calls for service
  • Policed 30 accidents
  • Wrote 113 citations
  • Civil papers: 136 taken, 138 served
  • Arrests:
  • 1 OWI, 5 OUID’s
  • 4 retail frauds
  • 4 drug arrests (all meth charges)
  • 2 resisting and obstructing police
  • 2 burglary/ illegal entries
  • 1 fugitive

Special Ops

  • Mock search and rescue strategies
  • Line and hasty search strategies
  • Drive training, lift bags and swift water

Jail

  • Lodged 76 males and 27 females
  • Released 74 males and 27 females
  • Average daily population: 68
  • Average 9 federal inmates per day
  • Detention center closed due to limited staff

Rescue 131

  • 2 PIA’s in Sands Township
  • Structure fires in Sands Twp., Ishpeming Twp., Champion Twp., Negaunee and Ishpeming

Sheriff Zyburt also gave some ATV and ORV safety tips.

