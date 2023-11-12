MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Sunday MooseWood Nature Center held a public event called Creature Feature: Lizard Diversity. This event featured different varieties of lizards. There was skink’s, gecko’s, a spiny tailed lizard, and more.

“MooseWood Nature Center is a nature center based in Marquette,” said Cambria Jansen, Volunteer. ” Our main goal is to bring educational and informational resources to the community about nature and our environment locally here in Marquette. We want people to experience and enjoy it to the best of their ability.”

The center has offered other creature features and will continue to do so. They have a wide variety of family fun activities and children’s events.

