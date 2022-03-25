MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Inside Stephen Atwood’s classroom at Marquette Senior High School is where the school’s environmental club meets.

“Environmental Club, it’s filled with a lot of cool people who like love nature and want to get involved making a greener Marquette and helping do some things throughout the community and in the school to try to make us a little more eco-friendly,” said Katelyn Jasmin, senior, MSHS.

This is Jasmin’s second year in school’s environmental club.

“I really love nature,” said Jasmin. “I love getting out and doing things. I think there is a big environmental crisis going on and I want to be part of the change, you know even if it’s like a small community.”

And she is part of that change.

“Right now, we’re doing the Tree-Plenish Project,” said Jasmin. “And so, what the project does is that people go onto our website, and they order trees that either we or they can pick up and plant and that off sets our paper usage here at the school. This is our first year and I just discovered the project like a little while back and I thought it would be interesting because like schools all over the country do this.”

The saplings for sale are native species to the Upper Peninsula.

“Red Oak, Red Maple and Quaking Aspen so whatever sapling a person chooses, it’s going to be fit for our environment which is really important as we want something that’s going to actually work for people but also fit into our environment, not causing any disturbances as an invasive,” said Stephen Atwood, advisor, MSHS Environmental Club.

Atwood says this partnership benefits the school in a number of ways.

“This impacts the school by raising awareness of our paper use overall,” said Atwood. “It helps students to connect the dots between like the piece of paper that they’re writing on and where it comes from originally. That disconnect seems to be more emphasized every year that the paper just shows up in front of you from your teacher. But, thinking about where it comes from is not necessarily right at the front of the students’ brains, so it helps bring awareness to that as well. But, hopefully in the future this will have a larger impact outside of just the high school, if we can make it bigger and be successful, maybe we can expand to other buildings.”

Each sapling is $5.00 and must be ordered by April 13th.You can choose to either plant it yourself or have the students do so. Then on May 13th, the club will have an event where people can pick up their tree saplings.

“I really think this is like a really cool project and I think it’s like, if it goes well, I’d like to see the club do it in future years,” said Jasmin. “Especially make this like a regular thing cause like I think it can really help out making our school a little bit greener.”

Their goal is plant at least 140 saplings. For more information or to purchase saplings, click here.