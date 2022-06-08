MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – 5-year-old Lynx Custard loves gymnastics.

“I like the bars,” says Lynx. “I like beams. I just love everything about gymnastics.”

She still has some things to learn about the sport, like cartwheels.

“I’m still learning it,” said Lynx. “I can’t do a cartwheel.”

But, she’s hoping to learn how to do one at the Marquette Senior High School Gymnastics Fundraiser Kids Camp from June 13-17.

“Kids will get to go on all four events,” said Bridget Johnson, MSHS Gymnastics and Cheerleading Coach. “So bars, beam, floor and vault. They’ll learn tumbling and flipping and all sorts of good stuff. We’ll also do some crafts and team bonding stuff. The high school team will be helping coach it so they’ll get to see some of the varsity high school athletes, so that’ll be a lot of fun.”

“I’m looking forward to helping kids learn new abilities and figure themselves out,” said Riley Curran, Sophomore, MSHS Gymnastics.

“Gymnastics as a sport, the kids, the bond with the kids, being able to see the look on their face when they get new skills and stuff and just everything,” said Kiarra Seekie, Sophomore, MSHS Gymnastics. “I love everything about it.”

The cost for participants to attend will benefit MSHS Gymnastics to get new equipment.

“So we’re raising money for bar rails,” said Johnson. “Gymnastics equipment is super expensive and our bar rails are getting old and they are starting to crack in places so we really need to get new ones and they’re about $3,000 to get a new set so that is what we’re working towards.”

If you’d like to sign your child up for the camp, it’s for children ages five and up and runs from June 13-17 from 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Marquette Senior High School. Cost is $100 per student and they can attend any school district.

To register, email mshsgymnastics@outlook.com by Friday, June 10.

Masks are encouraged. If you can’t make this camp, additional camps are planned for July and August.