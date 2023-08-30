LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan State Police Fire Investigator is investigating a house explosion in Alger County that happened on Thursday, August 24.

According to the Alger County Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 report of a house explosion in Limestone Twp. The information received indicated that the owner of the house, Randall Bertram, 74 was at home when a propane stove exploded when he attempted to light it.

The explosion caused significant injury to Bertram as well as igniting his house and vehicle. ACSO says Bertram then had to walk to his neighbor’s house that was nearly a mile away, to report the incident.

Ultimately, Bertram was transported to UP Health Systems in Marquette for treatment of significant injuries. It was later reported that Bertram died as a result of his injuries.