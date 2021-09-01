MSP Negaunee Troopers investigating fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash

PALMER, Mich. (WJMN) – On August 31 troopers from the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post responded to a residence on Nicholas Avenue in Palmer at around 4:00 P.M. to investigate an incident where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Investigation revealed that a man was unloading construction materials from a Chevrolet Avalanche in a private driveway when the driver of the vehicle put the vehicle in reverse and inadvertently struck the man unloading the materials. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene by responding personnel.

The man was transported to UPHS Marquette by EMS where he passed away from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Forsyth Township Police Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Township EMS/Fire and UPHS EMS.