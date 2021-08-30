MSP seeking help in locating missing AuTrain Man

AUTRAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – A 62-year-old man went missing from the AuTrain area in the early morning hours of August 24 and has not returned.

Thomas Leonard Szafran’s vehicle

Thomas Leonard Szafran is 5’9″ weighs 230 pounds and was wearing long sleeve white shirt with light gray shorts. He left his AuTrain residence in a black 2011 GMC Sierra with Michigan license plate 8MJJ28. The truck has a pink-colored “Munising” sticker on the rear window and is missing the tailgate handle. His direction was unknown but he is still believed to be in the Upper Peninsula, potentially in Alger County.

Thomas Leonard Szafran

Anyone with information on Szafran’s whereabouts should call the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post at (906)475-9922 or the Alger County Sheriff’s Department at (906)387-4444.