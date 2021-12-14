TRENARY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police from the Negaunee post are investigating a report of a hit and run in the Trenary area that occurred on December 5.

The incident happened on US-41 near M-67 at approximately 3:40 in the afternoon involving a suspect vehicle described as a small white passenger car and a silver and blue Nissan passenger car. Three individuals including a child in a car seat were in the Nissan car. The suspect driver was described as a white male with a red jacket.

The suspect vehicle was likely sustained on the driver side, including paint transfer from the silver and blue vehicle. If you have any information about the incident, contact Trooper Kinnunen at the MSP Negaunee Post, (906)-475-9922 or submit a tip on the MSP mobile app.