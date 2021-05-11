MSP troopers to run from Gladstone to Marquette for Special Olympics, fallen troopers

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two Michigan State Police troopers from the Gladstone Post are raising money for the Special Olympics of Michigan all while honoring fallen troopers for Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.

The Fallen Troopers Memorial Run will start on Saturday, May 15, and it is estimated to take about 24 hours to complete. Trooper Joshua Stinson and Trooper Shane Hauff will be running the event.

This run is in place of the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run that was canceled this weekend due to COVID-19.

“Our plan is to run from Gladstone all the way up to Marquette, which is roughly over 50 miles, close to 60 miles,” said Stinson. “And along the way, we’ll be running down US-2 [Highway] 41, and then northbound off US-41. And every mile on the mile we’ll put down an American flag and then a thin, blue line flag with a trooper’s name on it in the state of Michigan. In addition to that in memory of those, we’re doing a fundraiser event for Special Olympic athletes so they have fundraising money for summer games and winter games.”

Stinson said they chose to run from Gladstone to Marquette so that people could see what they were doing and raise more awareness for both topics.

“I know times are tough right now with society and law enforcement, so hopefully bridging that gap and bringing the community back together. While also helping out Special Olympic athletes have a better future and possibilities,” said Stinson.

The troopers will also have t-shirts to give out to people, so if you see Stinson and Hauff running along US-41 this weekend, you can ask for a t-shirt and give a donation as well.

If you would like to donate to MSP Gladstone Post’s fundraiser page, click here.