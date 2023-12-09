MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State University Extension is holding a public listening session on Monday.

For over 100 years, MSU Extension has brought research, evidence-based programs and resources to all 83 counties of the state. Here in the Upper Peninsula, MSU Extension has programming in all four institutes of agriculture, health & nutrition, community, food & environment, and children & youth.

As part of a series of listening sessions around the state, MSU Extension is holding one in Marquette on Monday to gather feedback to determine where the organization is, what they do well, and how they can improve. Erin Daines, the MSU Extension District 2 director, says they’d like to hear from any and all community members about anything they want to come in with.

“So, let’s say they want to see more diabetes education, [or] they would like to see more help with their fruit trees, for instance, [or] they would like to find out a little bit more about financial planning. And they’re not seeing enough of that or they’re not really aware that that’s happening here in their communities – we would like to know that,” said Daines. “We would like to know that they have been involved in these programs, they haven’t been involved in these programs or maybe they have ideas of things that we haven’t offered, and they would like to see that, and they would like to see that from Michigan State University Extension.”

Erin says the listening session is designed to foster opportunities for direct conversations.

“It’s almost going to be like a working session. We will have it divided, staff will go in one room and then community members, stakeholders will be in another room and during that time, they will be asked certain questions and then there will be some discussion along those questions,” explained Daines. “So, again, it’ll be like, ‘what are we doing right? What are we doing That’s not so great. How would you like to see the future of MSU Extension in your communities in the U.P.?’”

The Marquette listening session takes place on Monday, December 11 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the NMU Northern Center. MSU Extension is asking anyone who wants to come to register using this link.