GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Students in Gwinn were able to experience all types of science on Wednesday.

Mind Trekkers at Michigan Technological University stopped at Gwinn Area Community Schools as part of the OneUP Mind Trekkers Tour: Superior Shores Festival. The group was been going around the U.P. to get students excited about the STEM field, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“We really want all of the students to see the opportunities, especially the career in education opportunities that exist within their local communities,” said Jannah Tumey, associate director, MTU Center for Educational Outreach. “So here we are at Gwinn High School and we will have about 600 students joining us today. We have about 50 different hands on activities that they are trying from Michigan Tech students that are part of the Mind Trekkers organization as well as other area partners such as the MI Stem Network and Michigan Works! who are our partners on this tour as well as some local businesses.”

Local 3 News spoke with some students attending the event.

“I think it’s really fun and I think it’s an opportunity to learn about a bunch of different stuff,” said 8th grader, Tyler Matulewicz.

“I think it’s a really cool event and I’m really happy that I can be here and learn about all the cool STEM projects that we’re doing here,” added 8th grader, Duilan Matulewicz. “It’s really cool.”

Mind Trekkers at Michigan Tech continues their tour on Friday, April 1 where they will be visiting students in Sault Ste. Marie. For more information on the group, click here.