Muffin Runners hold 10th annual Santa Run to spread holiday cheer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – You may have spotted Santa and his elves running through Marquette Wednesday morning. The Muffin Runners ran seven miles as a part of their tenth annual Santa Run.
COVID-19 and the pandemic didn’t stop the group from spreading some holiday cheer this year. Participants wore masks, social distanced, all while running and singing Christmas carols.
“I think it’s probably even more important this year with everything going on because so many events have been canceled. We’re all about bringing a little cheer to each other and to the community and having fun,” said Bill Sved, a member of the Muffin Runners.
