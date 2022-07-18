MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – “Eggs are fabulous,” said chicken enthusiast, Jacqueline Ballou. “They’re healthy. You know what your chickens are eating. When you buy them at the store, they’re six to eight weeks old”.

It’s a good argument. Who doesn’t want farm fresh eggs? So says Jacqueline Ballou, Owner of the Iron Skillet Bed and Breakfast in Munising. As a chicken farmer, she operates a chicken farm outside of Munising, but wants to start a smaller operation in town. She has been on a mission to allow Munising residents to raise chickens on their property in city limits.

Before Monday night, egg laying hens can only be kept on parcels larger than one acre. But, on Monday night, the Munising City Commission approved a measure allowing a small number of chickens on lots 5,000 square feet or larger. The new ordinance comes at a time when food prices are skyrocketing and food security is a very big concern allowing residents to raise egg laying hens in their backyards can really make a difference.

“I think that anything that we can do to improve our food security and to make our communities more resilient is something that we’re doing to help all of America,” said Marcella Monroe, Munising resident. “We’re helping not just ourselves, but we’re helping our neighbors. I think it’s really important to take that into consideration over this is going to be am I going to feel like my neighbors a nuisance or something.”

Under the new ordinance, residents can keep anywhere from three to six chickens on their property depending on lot size, for personal consumption, and its ladies only! No roosters allowed.