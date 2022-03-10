MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Munising Downtown Development Authority is looking for banner designs.

The art contest is aimed at beautifying downtown Munising. Residents of all ages in the U.P. are encouraged to submit banner designs they feel would make the downtown district more welcoming and attractive to residents and visitors. The theme for this year’s contest is “What Makes Munising Unique”.

“A lot of times easily over 100 entries every time we do it now. It’s pretty cool, and we get [entries] from all ages whether 5-years old or 85-years-old. There’s no age limit on it, “said Kathy Reynolds, executive director of Munising DDA. “We get people from all over the U.P., and a lot of the entries are from the school system. The art teacher for example at Munising Public Schools incorporates it into her art classes which are neat, and the kids look forward to it every year. They really do.”

The winners of the contest will receive cash prizes and have their banner displayed on Highway M-28/Munising Avenue. The submission deadline is April 1. For more information, you can call the Munising DDA at 906-387-1110.

Photo courtesy of Kathy Reynolds

