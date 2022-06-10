MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The first installment of the annual ‘Music on Third’ series will return to downtown Marquette next week. The mix of local musicians will play on the sidewalks of Third Street in Marquette on Thursday, June 16 from 6-8 p.m.

Music on Third will include a total of four events, each happening on the third Thursday of the summer months. Additional events will also take place from 6-8 p.m. on July 21, August 18, and September 15. The events are put on by the Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA).

In addition to enjoying the music, Marquette DDA invites attendees to visit the 100-plus shops and restaurants along Third Street.

You can find the musical lineup for the first event here.

Marquette DDA reminds attendees it is against State of Michigan law to openly consume alcohol in the public right of way, including the sidewalks of N. Third St. They suggest visitors responsibly consume any alcoholic beverages at home or within one of the establishments in Downtown Marquette, as permitted by law.

You can find additional information about Music on Third and future lists of performers as they become available here.