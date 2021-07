MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Musicians will play on the sidewalks of Third Street in Downtown Marquette on Thursday, July 15 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Music on Third will also take pace August 19 and September 16 during the same time slot. The complete line-up will be available on the Marquette DDA website the week of the event.