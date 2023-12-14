MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Christmas will be here before we know it, and if you’re looking to give back this holiday season Michigan Veteran Homes (MVH) D.J. Jacobetti has published a wish list for its veteran members.

MVH D.J. Jacobetti is a long-term healthcare facility serving honorably discharged veterans. As of November 2023, D.J. Jacobetti has 104 members. Volunteer and Donations Coordinator Sarah Johnson says their veteran members are our neighbors, a friend’s parent, our former co-workers, and members of our community.

“”Our holiday donation drive is our biggest push of the year. We collect a variety of wish list items that sustain us well into the year, and the items provide choice, quality, and it helps our families so they can visit with their loved ones,” said Johnson.

Below is a list of donation requests for new, unopened personal care items:

High-quality disposable razors (ex. Gillette Fusion, Proglide or Mach 3)

3-in-1 shampoo/conditioner/body wash (ex. Dove, Sauve, Axe)

High-quality lotion (ex. Eucerin and Cera Va)

Dry shampoo

Electric razor (ex. affordable, good quality – Philips Norelco Shaver 2300 Rechargeable)

Men’s body spray (ex. Axe, Bod) No aerosol

Aftershave lotion for sensitive skin (ex. Nivea)

Miscellaneous wish list requests:

Large face watches with extra large stretchy bands

Wide shoes with Velcro straps and non-skid soles (see Amazon wish list or call Sarah Johnson at 906-226-3576 ext. 2520396 for sizes/specifics)

Marq-Tran bus tickets

Forever stamps

2024 wall calendars (cars, animals, U.P., NFL, etc.)

To make a monetary donation, checks can be written to MVHDJJ with Memo: CSF Donation and mailed to 425 Fisher St., Marquette, MI 49855. You can also donate online here. The Amazon wish list can be found here.