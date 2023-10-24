MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Start looking through your medicine cabinet for any unwanted medication, Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications, especially opioids.

Drug takeback locations include local police departments as well as Michigan State Police posts. The only prohibited items are liquids, inhalers, and hypodermic needles.

Local 3 News spoke to Marquette Captain of Detectives, Gregory Kinonen who stressed the importance of disposing of unwanted prescription drugs, and the need to keep them out of the hands of minors and those not prescribed the medication.

“People go ahead and open their medicine cabinets and they realize that they have unused medications for years and years,” said Kinonen. “They’re always looking for a place to safely get rid of those items. This is a good way to do it because it also gives us an opportunity to take those medications and get them to the DEA to dispose of them properly. All medications can be abused. You know, like I said, there’s a lot of dangerous drugs out there. You know, especially the opioids and things like that, that we see getting abused and this is just a great way to try and try and get those, you know, out of the homes, out of the streets and you know, in somebody’s in safe hands.”

Kinonen says that although National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a high-profile nationwide event in conjunction with the DEA, his department can dispose of medications at any time. Kinonen reports that on average his department handles around 500 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs each year. For more information on where to turn in your unwanted medications, please visit DEA.GOV